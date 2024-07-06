J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 983 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the first quarter worth $59,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $139,000.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IDU traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $88.16. The stock had a trading volume of 48,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,463. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.70. iShares U.S. Utilities ETF has a 12-month low of $68.87 and a 12-month high of $92.69. The stock has a market cap of $947.72 million, a P/E ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 0.48.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

