J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 49.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,994 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 167.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,921,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,894,973,000 after purchasing an additional 4,330,471 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,302,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,502,717,000 after acquiring an additional 235,037 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at about $852,288,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,099,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $508,626,000 after acquiring an additional 167,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,029,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $491,730,000 after acquiring an additional 64,427 shares during the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $287.29.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

NYSE APD traded down $0.33 on Friday, reaching $252.67. 1,381,395 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,040,758. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $212.24 and a one year high of $307.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $261.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $251.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.15. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 63.90%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

