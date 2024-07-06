J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,333 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BSCO. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. PSI Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 168.2% during the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 196.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ:BSCO opened at $21.07 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.98. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.56 and a 12 month high of $21.11.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a $0.0699 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.