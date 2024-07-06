J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 48.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,646 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $1,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cedrus LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Cedrus LLC now owns 51,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,605,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524 shares in the last quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 50,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,520,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 163.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 56,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,757,000 after purchasing an additional 35,256 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,656,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,364,000 after purchasing an additional 186,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 12,198,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,119,000 after purchasing an additional 572,217 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:MGV opened at $118.59 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $118.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.13. The company has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.66. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $96.77 and a twelve month high of $120.78.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.