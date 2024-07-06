J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Decreases Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 387 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 140.8% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 36,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after acquiring an additional 21,604 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 418,244 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,897,000 after buying an additional 12,953 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 175,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,958,000 after buying an additional 7,725 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 311,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,373,000 after buying an additional 72,273 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 488,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,437,000 after buying an additional 62,519 shares during the period. 66.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Consolidated Edison Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock opened at $89.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.34. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.46 and a twelve month high of $98.85.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.26. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 12.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ED shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Mizuho increased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.27.

Read Our Latest Report on ED

About Consolidated Edison

(Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.