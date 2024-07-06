J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,291 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1,735.3% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 370.4% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VT opened at $114.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $88.74 and a 1 year high of $114.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $111.69 and its 200 day moving average is $107.88.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

