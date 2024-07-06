J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Grows Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 64.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,303 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 14,260 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in CSX during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in CSX during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in CSX by 172.7% during the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 938 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in CSX during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CSX shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of CSX from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.59.

NASDAQ CSX opened at $33.30 on Friday. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $29.03 and a 52 week high of $40.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.11. The firm has a market cap of $65.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.20.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. CSX had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 29.58%. CSX’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.37%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

