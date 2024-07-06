J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Grows Position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 39.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,670 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $964,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 132.1% during the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 3,940,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $124,594,000 after buying an additional 2,242,823 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,477,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920,723 shares in the last quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth $58,686,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 705.5% during the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,038,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,675,000.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of GDX stock opened at $36.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.85. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.62 and a fifty-two week high of $37.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.52.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

