J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,476 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VONG. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 3,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 17,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

VONG opened at $97.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.34. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $65.85 and a 1 year high of $97.34. The firm has a market cap of $21.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.141 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

