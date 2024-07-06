J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Free Report) by 22.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,536 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,806 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Wolverine World Wide were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Connable Office Inc. purchased a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,873 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

WWW stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.97. 1,004,105 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,485,383. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.95 and a beta of 1.76. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.21 and a fifty-two week high of $14.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Wolverine World Wide ( NYSE:WWW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The textile maker reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $394.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.31 million. Wolverine World Wide had a positive return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 3.59%. Research analysts predict that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is presently -43.01%.

In related news, insider Isabel Soriano sold 3,201 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total transaction of $44,461.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $368,348.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WWW. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group raised their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Williams Trading raised Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wolverine World Wide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.67.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. It operates through Active Group and Work Group segments. The company offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

