J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,736 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCL. FMR LLC raised its stake in Carnival Co. & by 35.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 384,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,275,000 after buying an additional 99,886 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 35.8% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 41,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 10,875 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 49.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 18,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 6,064 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 331.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 37,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 29,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 35.2% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 41,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 10,715 shares during the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CCL shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Argus raised their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carnival Co. & presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.83.

Carnival Co. & Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CCL traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.21. The stock had a trading volume of 25,549,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,153,082. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.11. The stock has a market cap of $19.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 2.68. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1-year low of $10.84 and a 1-year high of $19.74.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 3.86%. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

