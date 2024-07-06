J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 147.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,867 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LIN. Members Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 78 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Linde Price Performance

Shares of LIN stock opened at $435.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $209.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $434.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $434.55. Linde plc has a one year low of $358.37 and a one year high of $477.71.

Linde Announces Dividend

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.07. Linde had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 15.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $1.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LIN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Linde from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of Linde from $458.00 to $452.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Linde from $510.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Linde from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $482.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $468.83.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

