J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $1.24 Million Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 588 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TIP. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 197.0% during the first quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TIP stock opened at $107.02 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.74 and a fifty-two week high of $108.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $106.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.66. The company has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

