J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $1.33 Million Stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 17.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,996 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $1,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 13.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,673,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,509,864,000 after acquiring an additional 7,103,657 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,020,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,879,225,000 after acquiring an additional 726,613 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,612,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $319,407,000 after acquiring an additional 221,071 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,074,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,826,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $172,839,000 after acquiring an additional 30,469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PEG shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.42.

NYSE PEG opened at $74.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.59. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $53.71 and a twelve month high of $75.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business’s revenue was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.48%.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total transaction of $95,561.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,500,172.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

