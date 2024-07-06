J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $1.40 Million Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 7.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,317 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AEP. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP opened at $87.86 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.32. The stock has a market cap of $46.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.38 and a 1-year high of $93.44.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.31%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 5,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total transaction of $518,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,385 shares in the company, valued at $563,476.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Antonio P. Smyth sold 4,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $440,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,446 shares in the company, valued at $580,140. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 5,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total transaction of $518,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $563,476.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AEP. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $98.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. UBS Group cut shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $86.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.62.

About American Electric Power



American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

