J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $1.43 Million Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,832 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,757 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 14.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,331,648 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $474,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155,640 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,884,123 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $133,678,000 after purchasing an additional 125,450 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 4,686,444 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $123,488,000 after purchasing an additional 109,712 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,353,572 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $88,367,000 after purchasing an additional 16,641 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.2% in the first quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 3,220,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $93,983,000 after purchasing an additional 69,396 shares during the period. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Down 0.2 %

EPD opened at $29.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $25.61 and a fifty-two week high of $29.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.52 and its 200 day moving average is $27.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The company had revenue of $14.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.77.

View Our Latest Report on EPD

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.