J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $1.59 Million Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,320 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,652 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $1,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldstein Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 571,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,642,000 after buying an additional 18,595 shares in the last quarter. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $348,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 374,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Harbor Partners LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 214,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,127,000 after acquiring an additional 7,649 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GSLC stock opened at $108.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 0.98. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $80.74 and a twelve month high of $108.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.69.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

