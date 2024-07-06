J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $339,000 Stake in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) by 29.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,802 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 106.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 98.1% in the 4th quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 2,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000.

HR traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.15. 2,778,183 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,786,268. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 52-week low of $12.77 and a 52-week high of $20.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -93.23%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HR shares. Scotiabank increased their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Healthcare Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.40.

Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes more than 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.

