J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $364,000 Stock Position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,721 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPM. Fielder Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter valued at $1,046,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,154,000. Marketfield Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. Marketfield Asset Management LLC now owns 88,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,343,000 after purchasing an additional 33,337 shares in the last quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 54.0% in the first quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 56,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 19,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 957,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,491,000 after purchasing an additional 7,610 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals Price Performance

NYSE:WPM traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,216,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,201,300. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.93, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1-year low of $38.37 and a 1-year high of $57.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.58.

Wheaton Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $296.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.95 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 53.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently 47.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WPM shares. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

