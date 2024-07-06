J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $409,000 Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,004 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BSCP. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $317,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 165,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,330,000 after acquiring an additional 6,042 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 306,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,172,000 after acquiring an additional 12,358 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,108,000. Finally, FC Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 29,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of BSCP traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.51. 1,696,139 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 841,714. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.06 and a 52 week high of $20.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.45.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.0692 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

