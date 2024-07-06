J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $436,000 Holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 32.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BOND. Hartline Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF during the first quarter worth about $212,000. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 139.8% during the first quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 5,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 3,042 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 23.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 232,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,394,000 after buying an additional 44,055 shares in the last quarter. Treasure Coast Financial Planning grew its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 16.8% during the first quarter. Treasure Coast Financial Planning now owns 84,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,721,000 after buying an additional 12,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 53,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,954,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter.

Pimco Total Return ETF stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $91.40. 152,240 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,008. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.09. Pimco Total Return ETF has a twelve month low of $85.10 and a twelve month high of $93.18. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.18.

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

