J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $455,000 Position in Davis Select Financial ETF (BATS:DFNL)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Davis Select Financial ETF (BATS:DFNL – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,551 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Davis Select Financial ETF were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Davis Select Financial ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $9,644,000.

Shares of BATS DFNL traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.32. The company had a trading volume of 2,741 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.27 million, a PE ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.95.

The Davis Select Financial ETF (DFNL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Financials index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of global financial sector stocks. The fund seeks long-term growth of capital. DFNL was launched on Jan 11, 2017 and is managed by Davis.

