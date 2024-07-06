J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $460,000 Position in Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL – Free Report) by 6.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,055 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Value Factor ETF were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 50,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Fidelity Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 32,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the period.

Fidelity Value Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF stock traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $58.21. The company had a trading volume of 16,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,770. The firm has a market capitalization of $812.09 million, a P/E ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.93. Fidelity Value Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $45.57 and a twelve month high of $58.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.80 and a 200-day moving average of $55.30.

Fidelity Value Factor ETF Profile

The Fidelity Value Factor ETF (FVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Value Factor index. The fund follows a fundamentally selected, tier-weighted index of large-cap US stocks. FVAL was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

