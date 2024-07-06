J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $475,000 Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. decreased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 16.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 888 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares during the period. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $253,000. Apexium Financial LP acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $333,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJS traded down $0.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $95.81. 219,158 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 395,209. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $81.81 and a 1-year high of $105.10.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

