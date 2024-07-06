J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $490,000 Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 7.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in Hershey by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Hershey by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in Hershey by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Hershey by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Lucas Management LP grew its position in Hershey by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 9,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Hershey alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hershey news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.54, for a total transaction of $306,810.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,614,615.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $859,950. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Trading Up 0.2 %

HSY traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $184.15. 1,169,458 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,538,399. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $193.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $178.82 and a 52 week high of $249.84.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 50.15% and a net margin of 18.13%. Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $1.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on HSY. Edward Jones reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hershey in a research note on Friday, April 19th. BNP Paribas lowered Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $179.00 price target on shares of Hershey in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on Hershey from $210.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Argus dropped their price target on Hershey from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hershey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.67.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Hershey

Hershey Profile

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.