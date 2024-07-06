J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $587,000 Stock Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,948 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GM. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 18.9% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 10,342 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in General Motors by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 49,316 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 11,653 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in General Motors by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,134,988 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $37,421,000 after acquiring an additional 86,029 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in General Motors by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 85,655 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 308,351 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,166,000 after purchasing an additional 13,967 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GM shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. TheStreet raised shares of General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. StockNews.com raised General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 1st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on General Motors in a report on Thursday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.91.

In other news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 626,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total transaction of $27,219,693.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,198,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,093,242.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 150,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total transaction of $6,516,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 176,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,684,840.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 626,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total value of $27,219,693.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,198,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,093,242.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,152,621 shares of company stock worth $51,818,111 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $46.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.69, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.75. General Motors has a 12-month low of $26.30 and a 12-month high of $49.35.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.60. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $43.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that General Motors will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.87%.

General Motors declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, June 11th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the auto manufacturer to reacquire up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

