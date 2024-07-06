J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 10.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,170 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,669 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Coterra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Coterra Energy by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in Coterra Energy by 397.7% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Coterra Energy by 869.3% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Coterra Energy stock opened at $26.23 on Friday. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.73 and a 1 year high of $29.89. The firm has a market cap of $19.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.49 and a 200 day moving average of $26.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.55%.

CTRA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.93.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

