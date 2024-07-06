J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,518 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IFRA. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 54.6% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 306,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,201,000 after purchasing an additional 108,164 shares during the last quarter. American Trust increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Trust now owns 148,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,419,000 after purchasing an additional 16,101 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. High Falls Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc now owns 57,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 972.4% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 259,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,505,000 after buying an additional 235,534 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF stock opened at $41.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.51.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

