J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Invests $1.36 Million in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 31,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PFM. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 77.6% in the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Financial Guidance Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $218,000.

Shares of NASDAQ PFM opened at $43.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.45. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $35.18 and a 1-year high of $43.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $654.46 million, a P/E ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 0.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.1922 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. This is a positive change from Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

