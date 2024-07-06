J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Invests $352,000 in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,041 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WMB has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. CIBC lifted their target price on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Williams Companies from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.42.

Williams Companies Stock Down 0.7 %

WMB stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.48. 3,182,238 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,396,829. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.05. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.20 and a 52-week high of $43.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 27.29%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Williams Companies

In other news, SVP Debbie L. Pickle sold 38,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total transaction of $1,513,102.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,410 shares in the company, valued at $2,392,840.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

