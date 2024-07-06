J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Invests $532,000 in Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.62% of Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSL. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 236.6% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 184.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $276,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:PSL opened at $96.97 on Friday. Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $78.66 and a 12 month high of $99.94. The company has a market capitalization of $83.39 million, a P/E ratio of 25.07 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.1345 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%.

PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer staples companies.

