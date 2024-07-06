J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 952 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF were worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $191,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $262,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $274,000.

Shares of HNDL stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.32. 114,241 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,803. The firm has a market cap of $822.95 million, a P/E ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.77. Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.30 and a fifty-two week high of $21.34.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.1224 per share. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th.

The Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (HNDL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 7 HANDL index. The fund is a fund of funds that targets a high distribution rate. The funds index reflects a balanced portfolio of US equities, fixed income, and alternative investments HNDL was launched on Jan 17, 2018 and is managed by Strategy Shares.

