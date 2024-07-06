J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 367 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF were worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Ignite Planners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $557,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,187,000. 9.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Agency Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Agency Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGZ traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $107.92. The stock had a trading volume of 14,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,426. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $107.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.67. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $104.80 and a 1 year high of $108.88.

About iShares Agency Bond ETF

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Agency Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Agency Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.