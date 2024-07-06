J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lessened its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 33,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 818 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $1,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 4,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 80,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,827,000 after acquiring an additional 27,799 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 46,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. Fonville Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Fonville Wealth Management LLC now owns 105,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,994,000 after acquiring an additional 4,999 shares during the period. Finally, DORVAL Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. DORVAL Corp now owns 187,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,897,000 after purchasing an additional 3,601 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ ISTB opened at $47.48 on Friday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $45.37 and a 52 week high of $48.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.07.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.1508 dividend. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

