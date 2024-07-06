J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 68,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,770 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF were worth $1,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RYLD. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,990,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 623,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,433,000 after buying an additional 230,651 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $2,997,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 393,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,593,000 after purchasing an additional 96,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 492.6% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 115,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 96,163 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA RYLD opened at $16.05 on Friday. Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.85 and a fifty-two week high of $18.40. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.45.

Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF Profile

