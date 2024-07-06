J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,886,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,802 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,326,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,069,000 after purchasing an additional 260,305 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,154,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,964,000 after buying an additional 200,712 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,755,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,126,000 after buying an additional 42,006 shares during the period. Finally, WestEnd Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 5,714,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,815,000 after acquiring an additional 24,031 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $59.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.55. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $49.47 and a twelve month high of $60.59. The company has a market capitalization of $39.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

