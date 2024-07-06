J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Makes New $400,000 Investment in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFNM. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 34,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 5,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. RCS Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. RCS Financial Planning LLC now owns 8,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 7,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.93. 81,121 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,555. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.04. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.10 and a fifty-two week high of $48.59.

About Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF

The Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (DFNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to intermediate-term, investment-grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. DFNM was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

