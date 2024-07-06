J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,242 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 26.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,962 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hartline Investment Corp bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at about $520,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in Travelers Companies by 727.9% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at about $1,207,000. SpiderRock Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at about $1,813,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 44.7% in the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 301 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Jeffrey P. Klenk sold 3,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.68, for a total transaction of $776,726.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,106. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.96, for a total transaction of $2,139,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,798 shares in the company, valued at $4,877,860.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey P. Klenk sold 3,635 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.68, for a total transaction of $776,726.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,106. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,635 shares of company stock worth $3,980,827. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $201.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $211.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $46.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.61. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $157.33 and a 52-week high of $232.75.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.75 by ($0.06). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 7.32%. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.11 EPS. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.44 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TRV. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Travelers Companies from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Travelers Companies from $237.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. HSBC raised their target price on Travelers Companies from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Travelers Companies from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.12.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

