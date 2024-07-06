J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,516 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,085 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARK & TLK Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,189,000. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1,590.9% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,451,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366,082 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $56,624,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,700,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,982,000 after purchasing an additional 910,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $43,126,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

DFAS stock opened at $59.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.13. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $48.66 and a 52 week high of $62.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.70.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.