J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,589 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 39.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,568 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,589 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,740,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,003,666,000 after acquiring an additional 818,568 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 91.7% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,586,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,049,619,000 after acquiring an additional 6,978,352 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth $255,316,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,214,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,379,000 after acquiring an additional 209,222 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Trade Desk by 1,162.0% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,149,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,689,000 after buying an additional 1,979,319 shares during the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Trade Desk news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,415 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.92, for a total transaction of $236,476.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,334,763.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.41, for a total value of $224,666.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 974,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,165,241.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.92, for a total value of $236,476.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,334,763.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 340,154 shares of company stock valued at $31,128,226 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Stock Performance

Trade Desk stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $99.90. 2,439,167 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,994,377. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.23 and a 52-week high of $100.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.19. The company has a market cap of $48.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 249.76, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.48.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 9.80%. The firm had revenue of $491.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.03 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $108.00 target price (up from $107.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Trade Desk from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on Trade Desk from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.69.

Trade Desk Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

