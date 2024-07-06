J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Purchases 2,118 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,118 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1,180.4% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 653 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

SLB stock opened at $46.14 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $42.61 and a twelve month high of $62.12.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. This is a boost from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is presently 36.54%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC restated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Schlumberger from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Schlumberger from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.59.

In other news, CTO Demosthenis Pafitis sold 63,095 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.26, for a total transaction of $3,044,964.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 33,421 shares in the company, valued at $1,612,897.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Demosthenis Pafitis sold 63,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.26, for a total transaction of $3,044,964.70. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 33,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,612,897.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bejar Carmen Rando sold 4,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total value of $216,281.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $977,956.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,158 shares of company stock valued at $5,099,893 in the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

