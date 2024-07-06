J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Purchases 271 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,172 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 0.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 49,492,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,351,653,000 after buying an additional 358,399 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 34,782,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,342,367,000 after buying an additional 164,183 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 14,684,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,972,000 after purchasing an additional 4,122,965 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,424,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,617,000 after purchasing an additional 889,178 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,404,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,361,000 after purchasing an additional 233,015 shares during the period. 20.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on AZN. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Argus raised their target price on AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays upgraded AstraZeneca to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

AZN stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,341,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,879,693. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of $60.47 and a 1 year high of $80.86. The stock has a market cap of $239.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.91, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.45.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 13.30%. The business had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

AstraZeneca Profile

(Free Report)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.