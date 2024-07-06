J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Purchases 338 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 6.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,845 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Curtis Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 403.2% in the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,031,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 84.8% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 16,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,291,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

VBK stock opened at $249.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $250.09 and a 200 day moving average of $247.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $195.63 and a 52 week high of $262.09.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

