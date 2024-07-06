J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Purchases 4,546 Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR – Free Report) by 45.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,513 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,546 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF were worth $1,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Advance Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. raised its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 133,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,114,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter.

Get Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF alerts:

Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GLTR opened at $107.12 on Friday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a one year low of $80.99 and a one year high of $109.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.34.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Profile

Further Reading

