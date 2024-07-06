J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Purchases 7,719 Shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) by 73.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,719 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 166.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,432,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,661,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767,863 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,394,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,239,000 after buying an additional 310,317 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 23.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,875,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,831,000 after buying an additional 351,227 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 68.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,187,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,206,000 after buying an additional 482,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,038,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,703,000 after buying an additional 393,837 shares in the last quarter.

UCON traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.65. 409,655 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 618,415. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.45 and a fifty-two week high of $24.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.52.

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

