J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Purchases 875 Shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,408 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF were worth $1,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 121,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,567,000 after purchasing an additional 6,125 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 119,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,484,000 after purchasing an additional 3,899 shares in the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 687,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,500,000 after purchasing an additional 18,711 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 577.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000.

Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF stock opened at $44.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.13. Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF has a 52-week low of $34.64 and a 52-week high of $46.23. The company has a market cap of $752.17 million, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.95.

Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (RDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Dividend Revenue-Weighted index. The fund selects the 60-highest-yielding stocks from the S&P 900 and weights them by revenue. RDIV was launched on Oct 1, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

