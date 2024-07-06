J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Purchases New Stake in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 5,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Dimension Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC now owns 11,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 168.8% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI India ETF Stock Performance

INDA traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.66. 3,324,721 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a PE ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.68. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 1 year low of $30.57 and a 1 year high of $38.21.

iShares MSCI India ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

