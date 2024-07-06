J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,024 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,645 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $45,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephenson & Company Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. Stephenson & Company Inc. now owns 32,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 294,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,644,000 after purchasing an additional 3,493 shares in the last quarter. Hartline Investment Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,245,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 22,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,011,000.

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $557.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $534.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $512.29. The company has a market capitalization of $481.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $411.02 and a 1-year high of $558.06.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

