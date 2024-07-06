J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 67.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 12,805 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $1,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VMBS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,466,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $458,238,000 after buying an additional 480,055 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 289,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,667,000 after acquiring an additional 19,155 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,187,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,969,000 after acquiring an additional 19,282 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1,058.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 1,215,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Trust raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Trust now owns 604,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,486,000 after acquiring an additional 126,681 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VMBS opened at $45.53 on Friday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $42.06 and a 52-week high of $46.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.36.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.151 per share. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

