J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,951 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of HP by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 25,848 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in HP by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,174 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in HP by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,416 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in HP by 84.6% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 866 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in HP by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,450 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

HP Stock Performance

Shares of HPQ traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.63. 4,365,509 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,388,559. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.22 and a 1-year high of $39.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.75.

HP Dividend Announcement

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The computer maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. HP had a net margin of 5.60% and a negative return on equity of 230.39%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.2756 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.16%.

Insider Activity at HP

In related news, insider Alex Cho sold 173,137 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total transaction of $6,251,977.07. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,676 shares in the company, valued at $2,335,450.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HPQ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of HP from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of HP from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of HP from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of HP from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.64.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

